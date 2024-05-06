Falcons prep for sectional with hard-fought 3-2 loss to Springboro

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie team was defeated 3-2 Monday in a hard-fought match against Springboro in a non-league tennis match on the CM courts.

“It was a good match to play to get us ready for sectionals (on Tuesday),” Clinton-Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “They are a good team.”

Amburgy said Avden Faucett was “really hitting all his shots” in a win at first singles and the doubles pairing of Logan Miller and Austin Sauer had a great match, rallying from a first set loss to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

SUMMARY

May 6, 2024

@Clinton-Massie High School

Falcons 3, Panthers 2

Singles

1: Avden Faucett defeated Alex Ehler 6-2, 6-3

2: Quinton Smith was defeated by Cayden 1-6, 0-6

3: Jack Anderson was defeated by Michael Siehl 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

1: Logan Miller, Austin Sauer defeated Oliver Buten, Jordan Abraham 3-6, 6-4, 10-7

2: Cam Morgan, Colson Morgan were defeated by Ohgh Buit, Mathias Ramirez 0-6, 0-6