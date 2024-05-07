City announces public forum for proposed Davids Drive Pedestrian Connector

WILMINGTON — A public forum regarding the Davids Drive Pedestrian Connector will be held during the Wilmington City Council meeting on May 16 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at 69 N. South St. at the Municipal Building on the second floor in council chambers, according to a news release. Members of council invite citizens, as well as representatives from businesses, organizations, schools, and other workplaces who may be impacted by the Davids Drive Pedestrian Connector, to voice their support or concerns regarding the proposed project.

This proposed project will construct a 2.2-mile multi-use path that will be 11-foot wide, to be constructed entirely within the existing Davids Drive public right-of-way north of the existing curb line beginning in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Davids Drive and State Route 134. This planned path will proceed northeasterly through the intersections of Olinger Circle and Fife Avenue and terminate at the multi-use path that was recently constructed along Lynne Lane.

The city has been awarded $1 million of federal funds from the Transportation Alternative Program Grant from ODOT for this specific project.

For those with additional questions regarding this public forum, reach out to Annen Vance, clerk of city council.