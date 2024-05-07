Wilmington Police Dept. unveils a new look

Displayed are the new patches and badges of the Wilmington Police Department, showcasing how the badge on the officer’s uniform matches the emblem on the side of their newly-acquired police cruiser. Displayed are the new patches and badges of the Wilmington Police Department, showcasing how the badge on the officer’s uniform matches the emblem on the side of their newly-acquired police cruiser. Patrolman Matthew Patrick of the Wilmington Police Department showcases the department’s transition to sleek, all-black uniforms outside the department’s new police cruiser. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos Patrolman Matthew Patrick of the Wilmington Police Department showcases the department’s transition to sleek, all-black uniforms outside the department’s new police cruiser. Interim Chief Bob Wilson (left) of the Wilmington Police Department and Patrolman Matthew Patrick stand proudly outside the department’s new cruiser.

WILMINGTON — In a noticeable change to their traditional attire, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) recently unveiled a new look with the adoption of sleek, all-black uniforms for officers.

WPD Interim Chief Robert Wilson provided insight into the decision-making process behind the switch, citing practicality, cost-efficiency, reimagining, and officer comfort as driving factors.

Wilson said that the department had encountered persistent challenges in obtaining matching pants for officers wearing the previous navy blue uniforms.

“We often found ourselves struggling to find matching pants, which led us to explore alternatives,” said Wilson. This also makes managing their new uniforms easier.

Aside from addressing logistical hurdles, the department took steps to modernize their appearance by redesigning their patch to align with their new vehicle aesthetics. Moreover, a cost-saving measure was implemented through the adoption of a more economical badge for the front of the uniforms.

Wilson elaborated, noting that the new badges closely resemble their predecessors but come at a fraction of the cost. The old badges were around $200 and the new ones are about $20, explained Wilson.

Beyond cost considerations, the welfare of officers was a large concern in the uniform overhaul. Wilson emphasized the importance of providing comfortable attire, particularly considering the demanding nature of law enforcement duties.

“The new uniforms feature carriers on the vest that redistribute weight, offering much-needed relief during long 12 hour shifts,” he said.

With officers frequently working 12-hour shifts, the ergonomic design of the new uniforms aims to mitigate physical strain and enhance overall performance.

Patrol officer Matthew Patrick, one of the first officers to wear the new uniform, attested to its comfort. He approved of its comfortability.

“There are a lot of new officers that work their tails off,” said Wilson, highlighting the department’s desire for a reimage and a fresh new look.