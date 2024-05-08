ODNR releases wild turkey hunting season results through May 5

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have checked 12,934 birds through Sunday, May 5 of the spring 2024 season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

This year’s statewide total represents 16 days of hunting in the 83 counties comprising the south zone, nine days of hunting in the northeast zone, and the 1,785 turkeys harvested over the two-day youth hunting weekend April 13-14.

During the spring 2023 season, hunters harvested 12,755 turkeys over the same time period. The three-year average for wild turkeys checked through this point in the season (2021 to 2023) is 11,294 birds.

In Clinton County, there have been 65 wild turkeys checked compared to the 2021-23 average of 43. In Fayette County, there have been 10 wild turkeys checked compared to the 2021-23 average of six.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest in the 2024 season so far are Belmont (382), Monroe (385), Tuscarawas (381), Washington (358), Gallia (349), Muskingum (346), Meigs (331), Jefferson (329), Guernsey (323), and Harrison (314).

Hunting is open in the 83 counties comprising the south zone until Sunday, May 19. Hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties) is open until Sunday, May 26.

The Division of Wildlife has issued 49,755 spring turkey permits through Sunday, May 5 that are valid throughout the spring hunting season. Statewide, turkey hunting is now permitted from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset. The season limit is one bearded turkey. Find more information in Ohio’s 2023-24 hunting and trapping regulations booklet.

Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license in addition to a spring turkey permit, unless exempted. Successful hunters are required to game-check their turkey no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day of harvest. Game check, licenses, and permits are available on the HuntFish OH app, via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, or at a participating license agent. Game check can also be done by phone at 1-877-TAG-IT-OHIO (877-824-4864).

Find more information about Ohio’s wild turkey hunting at wildohio.gov.