Award-winning journalist speaks to A.C.T.

Award-winning Ohio Capital Journal reporter Susan Tebben spoke on Thursday evening at the May meeting of the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) about the stories she is covering and the Capital Journal’s mission to provide news, investigative journalism, and commentary, free of charge, to state and national news outlets and individual readers. Tebben updated the audience on a number of issues, including the proposed anti-gerrymandering amendment, public school funding, and the influence of special interest groups on the Ohio legislature. All OCJ content is available at ohiocapitaljournal.com. Organized in 2016, A.C.T., is a local, women-led alliance that promotes democratic values and civic engagement.

Submitted photo