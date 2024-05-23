EC/Great Oaks FFA excels at 96th Ohio FFA Convention

Over 40 East Clinton Great Oaks FFA members attended the Convention and Trade Show, which was held at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus. Submitted photo

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA members attended the 96th Ohio FFA Convention on May 2 and May 3. Over 40 members attended the Convention and Trade Show, which was held at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus.

The chapter received a gold rating in the state. Several members were recognized for their achievements from the past year.

Seventeen members received their state degrees: Austyn Jones, McKinzey Debord, Madison Frazer, Hayden Beiting, Dylan Mobley, Mason Miller, Ethan Shepherd, Payton Spurlock, Aiden Walker, Jacob George, Gage Beam, Preston Dixon, Owen Roberts, Hadlie Clark, Sydney Beiting, Mitchell Ellis and Taylor Barton.

The dairy judging team received its award for placing first in the state. Sydney Beiting placed first in dairy judging and the ag communication contest. Dylan Arnold was first place in fruit and nut production and placed third in the specialty crop proficiency and diversified ag production.

Aaron Rolfe placed third in the swine placement proficiency. Along with the dairy team, the novice Parliamentary Procedure team placed first in the state and will participate in the national contest this fall.

Tessa Terrell and Katie Fraley represented East Clinton Great Oaks in the State FFA Band. Lastly, three members received a gold taring on their officer books.

“Thank you to the community and school for the support throughout the year,” states a news release.