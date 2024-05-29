Lundt named to MSOE Dean’s List

MILWAUKEE, WISC. — Hudson Lundt, from Blanchester, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2024 spring semester. Lundt is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

MSOE encourages excellence in academic achievement and, as a result, publishes the Dean’s List and Honors List each fall and spring semester, according to a news release. Students taking undergraduate courses who have earned at least 12 credits in residence at MSOE, are in good academic standing, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher are on the Dean’s List. Students on that list who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.” Students with a term GPA of 3.20 or higher, who are not on the Dean’s List, are on the Honors List.