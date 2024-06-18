Eyes of Freedom comes to Wilmington

The powerful sculpture by Anita Miller, part of the Eyes of Freedom memorial exhibition, serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles faced by our nation’s veterans and their families. Roberts Centre Facebook Page Throughout the weekend, visitors were able to view the indoor displays and pay their respects to our nation’s heroes. Raising the Flag: The Honor Guard of the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 conducted a moving flag-raising ceremony at the Roberts Centre to kick off the weekend’s festivities. Throughout the weekend, visitors were able to view the indoor displays and pay their respects to our nation’s heroes. Exclusive drink specials were provided by Have a Shot Of Freedom Whiskey Co., including Freedom Whiskey and Lima Leatherneck Lager, made specifically for the Lima Company Memorial – Eyes of Freedom.

WILMINGTON — Over the weekend, the Roberts Centre in Wilmington played host to a special event in honor of Flag Day, featuring live music, special events, and a powerful tribute to our nation’s heroes.

The festivities kicked off on Friday evening with a flag raising ceremony at 7 p.m., conducted by the Honor Guard of the Wilmington American Legion Post 49. The ceremony was followed by Bike Night with Harley Davidson of Xenia, drawing in motorcycle enthusiasts from around the area.

One of the main attractions of the weekend was the Eyes of Freedom memorial exhibition, which took place in the lobby of the Holiday Inn at Roberts Centre. The traveling memorial is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of all who answer our nation’s call, ensuring that those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten.

The paintings honor those Marines and one Navy Corpsman of Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Regiment, who died in service to their country in Iraq in 2005. The members of the Marine Reserve Unit represented seven states, but most were from Ohio.

Lance Corporal William “Brett” Wightman, a Clinton County native, is depicted on one of the paintings.

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial features a stunning sculpture titled “Silent Battle,” created by Anita Miller. Inspired by her firsthand experiences witnessing the struggles of returning combat veterans coping with post-traumatic stress and loss, Miller’s work serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our nation’s bravest.

The exhibition remained on display until Tuesday, June 18.

“We are honored to be part of this year’s Flag Day Tribute hosted by the Roberts Centre,” said a representative of Eyes of Freedom.