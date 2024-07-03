ATSG announces signed lease agreements for two 767-300 Freighter aircraft

ATSG’s subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing has signed leased agreements for two additional Boeing 767-300 converted freighter aircraft to My Freighter Cargo Airlines of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Business Wire

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has announced that its subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing has signed leased agreements for two additional Boeing 767-300 converted freighter aircraft to My Freighter Cargo Airlines of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. According to a news release, the addition of these two aircraft will expand the airline’s ATSG-leased fleet to five 767-300 freighters.

“ATSG continues to expand its international leasing network,” said Mike Berger, chief executive officer of ATSG. “This commitment for additional capacity increases the global reach of our fleet, serving emerging e-commerce markets. Tashkent, Uzbekistan is a great location to meet the growing need for geographical capacity. This is another example of how ATSG partners with great companies like My Freighter to facilitate trade across the globe.”

My Freighter provides cargo air charter services in Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region focusing on delivering seamless and efficient logistics solutions that link major trade hubs, thereby contributing to economic growth throughout that region.

“Our partnership with ATSG marks a significant milestone for My Freighter,” said Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, founder and chief executive officer of My Freighter. “This collaboration not only strengthens our service portfolio but also enhances our ability to serve a growing, world-class customer base. By connecting key trade hubs along the modern Silk Road, we are facilitating efficient and reliable transportation of goods, thereby fostering economic growth in the region. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a fruitful and long-term relationship with ATSG.”

“Our Lease+Plus strategy,” added Berger, “delivers value to our customers by providing comprehensive leasing solutions that include maintenance, crew, insurance, and more. This approach ensures that our partners can focus on their core operations while we handle the complexities of aircraft management. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with My Freighter and supporting their growth in the region.”

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters.