Fair cooking challenge and sewing challenge results

The following are cooking challenge and sewing challenge results from the Clinton County Fair:

COOKING CHALLENGE

Beginners

1st – Korynn McFadden, 2nd – Ava Cone, 3rd – Reagan Bene, 4th – Arabella Boris, 5th – Addi Uhrig, 6th – Kellan McFadden

Intermediate

1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd – Noah Delgado

SEWING CHALLENGE

Intermediate

1st place tie – Lilly Pinkerton & Arabella Boris

Advance

1st place tie – Skylar Carson & Addison Swope