Jr. Fair dairy goat and goat breeding show results

The Clinton County Jr. Fair dairy goat show, goat breeding show and showmanship results from Saturday, July 6 are as follows:

Breeding Doe Show

Class 1 – Meat Production-Doe Kid 3-6 months

1st – Kimberly Hurst, 2nd – Jaden Snyder, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Cory Kidd, 5th – Katie Curry, 6th – Taylor Baker

Class 2 – Meat Production-Doe Kid 6-9 months

Class 3 – Meat Production-Doe Kid 9-12

1st – Kylie Chavez, 2nd – Lola Dallas

Champion Breeding Doe Kid – Millie Snively

Reserve Champion Doe Kid – Kaiden Smith

Class 4 – Meat Production – Intermediate Doe 12-16 months

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Kaiden Smith, 3rd – Lola Dallas, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Kylie Chavez

Class 5 – Meat Production-Intermediate Doe 16-20 months

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Loren Kirby, 3rd – Lola Dallas, 4th – Taylor Baker, 5th – Kimberly Hurst, 6th – Olivia Strong

CHAMPION BREEDING INTERMEDIATE DOE – Kaiden Smith

RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING INTERMEDIATE DOE – Loren Kirby

Class 7 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 24-36 months

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Isaak Adae, 3rd – Teddy Murphy, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Elle Dunham, 6th – Isabelle Coates

Class 8 – Meat Production – Senior Doe 36 months

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Mackenzie Strong, 6th – Tyler Curry

CHAMPION BREEDING SENIOR DOE – Taylor Baker

RESERVE CHAMPION BREEDING SENIOR DOE – Taylor Baker

OVERALL CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION DOE – Millie Snively

RESERVE OVERALL CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION DOE – Kaiden Smith

Class 9 – Meat Production – Dam and Daughter

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Kaiden Smith

DAIRY GOAT SHOW

Class 1 – Junior Doe Kid – Born April of current year

1st – Lily Brelsford

Class 2- Intermediate Doe Kid- Born March of current year

1st -Olivia Strong

Class 3- Senior Doe Kid- Born January or February of current year

1st- -Lucas Strong, 2nd – Nicholas Strong, 3rd – Drake Mckibben, 4th -Olivia Strong, 5th -Mackenzie Strong

Class 4- Dry Yearling Doe- Under 2 years old- has never been kidded

Class 5 Yearling Milker- under 2yrs old and freshened

1st -Carson Henry

Class 6- Milker- 2 yrs old and under 3 yrs old

1st -Mackenzie Strong

Class 7- Senior Milker- 3 yrs old and under 4 yrs old

1st -Lily Brelsford, 2nd -Hope Brelsford

Class 8- Aged Milker- 4 yrs and older

1st – Hope Brelsford

Overall Champion Dairy Doe- Mackenzie Strong

Res. Overall Champion Dairy Doe- Lucas Strong

BREEDING/DAIRY GOAT SHOWMANSHIP

Senior Division- 16, 17, 18 Year Olds

1st – Elle Dunham, 2nd – Kimberly Hurst, 3rd – Jaden Snyder, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Taylor Baker, 6th Madison Harris

Senior Division- 14 & 15 Year Olds

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Taylor Collett, 3nd – Loren Kirby, 4th – Abigail Earley, 5th – Cory Kidd, 6th – Isabelle Coates

SENIOR BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – Kaiden Smith

Intermediate Division- 12 & 13 Year Olds

1st – Mackenzie Strong, 2nd – Payten Willis, 3rd – Chloe Chambliss. 4th Donaven Dalton, 5th – Liam Burton,

6th – Josie Arledge

INTERMEDIATE BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – Mackenzie Strong

Junior Division- 10 & 11 Year olds

1st – Olivia Strong, 2nd-Millie Snively, 3rd – Drake McKibben

JUNIOR BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – Olivia Strong

Beginner Division – 8 & 9 Year Olds

1st – Lucas Strong, 2nd – Nicholas Strong, 3rd – Levi Hughes, 4th – Kylie Whitt

BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – Kaiden Smith

OUTSTANDING BREEDING GOAT SR. EXHIBITOR – Jaden Snyder

OUTSTANDING BREEDING GOAT JR. EXHIBITOR – Millie Snively