Junior Fair shooting sports awards

The following are results from the shooting sports awards at the Clinton County Junior Fair:

Senior Rifle, sponsored by American Equipment Service, Ted & Teresa Mallard

1st – Andrew Thirey

2nd – Mykah Mothersole

Junior Rifle, sponsored by Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association

1st – Isaiah Thiery

2nd – Grace Thirey, 3rd – Ace Terrell, 4th – Alvin Carpenter, 5th – Gunner Welch

Senior Shotgun, sponsored by American Equipment Service, ted and Teresa Mallard

1st – Anna Davis

2nd – Bryce Huffman, 3rd – Colt Thompson

Junior Shotgun, sponsored by David Ackerman Family

1st – Luke Robinson

Junior Pistol, sponsored by Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association

1st – Samuel Johnson

2nd – Karlie Hammon, 3rd – Isaac Chesney, 4th – Stella Morgan

Senior Pistol, sponsored by Clinton Co. Farmers and Sportsman Association

1st – Stanley Chesney

2nd – Olivia Walker

Senior Archer, sponsored by American Equipment Service, Ted and Teresa Mallard

1st – McKenzie Daniels

2nd – Joshlyn Balon, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 3rd – Hannah Yeary

Junior Archery, sponsored by Dann & Judi Sternsher

1st – Avery Hammon

2nd – Anden Seewer, 3rd – Grant Grunewald, 4th – Leah Chesney, 5th – Brantley Bernard, 6th – Ally Montague

1st Place and State Fair Representative – Avery Hammon

Overall Shooting Sports Senior, sponsored by Guy Farm, Frank E. Guy Jr. and Anna Guy –

Makenzie Daniels

Overall Shooting Sports Junior, sponsored by Guy Farm, Frank E. Guy Jr and Anna Gray –

Isaiah Thirey.