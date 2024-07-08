Junior Fair shooting sports awards

The following are results from the shooting sports awards at the Clinton County Junior Fair:
Senior Rifle, sponsored by American Equipment Service, Ted & Teresa Mallard
1st – Andrew Thirey
2nd – Mykah Mothersole
Junior Rifle, sponsored by Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association
1st – Isaiah Thiery
2nd – Grace Thirey, 3rd – Ace Terrell, 4th – Alvin Carpenter, 5th – Gunner Welch
Senior Shotgun, sponsored by American Equipment Service, ted and Teresa Mallard
1st – Anna Davis
2nd – Bryce Huffman, 3rd – Colt Thompson
Junior Shotgun, sponsored by David Ackerman Family
1st – Luke Robinson
Junior Pistol, sponsored by Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association
1st – Samuel Johnson
2nd – Karlie Hammon, 3rd – Isaac Chesney, 4th – Stella Morgan
Senior Pistol, sponsored by Clinton Co. Farmers and Sportsman Association
1st – Stanley Chesney
2nd – Olivia Walker
Senior Archer, sponsored by American Equipment Service, Ted and Teresa Mallard
1st – McKenzie Daniels
2nd – Joshlyn Balon, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 3rd – Hannah Yeary
Junior Archery, sponsored by Dann & Judi Sternsher
1st – Avery Hammon
2nd – Anden Seewer, 3rd – Grant Grunewald, 4th – Leah Chesney, 5th – Brantley Bernard, 6th – Ally Montague
1st Place and State Fair Representative – Avery Hammon
Overall Shooting Sports Senior, sponsored by Guy Farm, Frank E. Guy Jr. and Anna Guy –
Makenzie Daniels
Overall Shooting Sports Junior, sponsored by Guy Farm, Frank E. Guy Jr and Anna Gray –
Isaiah Thirey.