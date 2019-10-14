Two teams tied for first Saturday in the Burton, Hale and Vogel Legacy Foundation inaugural golf outing at Majestic Springs Golf Club. There was a two...

East Clinton trap club remains in third place

The East Clinton skeet club remained in third place last week in the Ohio High School Clay Target League following its shoot at the Clinton County Far...

ALLIANCE — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team battled Mount Union to a scoreless draw Saturday afternoon in Ohio Athletic Conference...

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team rebounded from a loss Wednesday to defeat the University of Mount Union 3-1 in an ...

Mount Union spikes WC volleyball in 3

ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union defeatede the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 in Ohio Athletic Conference action...

The annual Whiteoak Elementary Basketball tournament will be held Oct. 21-27.The entry deadline is Oct. 18. Cost to enter is $100 and teams are guaran...

OFC Heat Black earns national berth

The OFC Heat Black from Clarksville went undefeated in the Fall Ohio Shootout and earned a berth in the USSSA National Championship July 2020 in Winds...

NFL ICYMI: Mariota, Winston have cloudy futures

Marcus Mariota might be out as the starting quarterback in Tennessee, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have to decide how many more interceptions ...

STAT WATCH: Midseason leaders a mix of familiar, new names

A review of college football statistics at midseason shows a lot of familiar names at or near the top of the charts, and a few surprises, too.Oklahoma...

AP Top 25 Reality Check: How to use head-to-head results?

Georgia beats Notre Dame in a close game at home. Georgia loses to unranked South Carolina in double overtime at home. Both Notre Dame and Georgia are...

